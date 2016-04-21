ACCRA, April 21 Ghana has named monetary policy
specialist Johnson Asiama as second deputy governor of the
central bank - the regulator's third highest ranking official, a
source at the presidency told Reuters on Thursday.
He replaces Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku who was promoted to the
top job after the previous governor Henry Kofi Wampah announced
his surprise resignation late last month.
Asiama, 48, is an economist with around 20 years of
experience at the Bank of Ghana and, until his appointment on
Thursday, had co-ordinated the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
The MPC sets the bank's benchmark policy rate, which is
currently at 26 percent.
Asiama, who holds an economics doctorate from the University
of Southampton in Britain, also headed the macroeconomic
management department at the West African Institute for
Financial and Economic Management in Lagos, Nigeria.
