ACCRA, April 26 New Bank of Ghana Governor
Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku said in his first domestic speech on
Tuesday that bringing down inflation and reducing interest rates
were his main priorities, but achieving those goals would take
time.
The Bank also remains committed to enabling commercial banks
to scale up lending to small and medium-sized businesses and
other sectors in order to boost economic growth, said Issahaku,
who was named governor on April 4.
"My primary focus as a Governor ... is to make sure that we
bring down inflation and interest rates but that takes some
time," he said.
Consumer inflation in the West African country rose to 19.2
percent in February. At the same time, gross domestic product
growth has fallen from around 14 percent in 2011 to 4.1 percent
last year, in part because of a global slump in commodity
prices.
Ghana is following an International Monetary Fund programme
to stabilize its macro economy. The gold, cocoa and oil producer
was for years one of the strongest economic performers in
sub-Saharan Africa.
