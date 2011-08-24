* Parliamentary report gives details on Chinese loans

* Oil to be used to repay funds to develop infrastructure (Writes through with details)

By Clair MacDougall

ACCRA, Aug 24 Ghana will repay its $3 billion loan from the China Development Bank at an interest rate of six-month Libor plus 2.95 percent, according to a Ghanaian parliamentary report on the loan seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Oil, including direct sales to China, as well as other revenues, will be used to repay the loan but Chinese firms will be handed the majority of the contracts for work funded by the cash, the report said.

The money, split into two tranches of $1.5 billion, is part of a total $13 billion in agreements signed in September 2010 between Ghana and the China Development Bank and China Exim Bank. For details, see [ID:nLDE68L1IZ] [ID:nLDE69P0VF]

The loan, which is due to finance infrastructure projects, including the development of the nascent oil and gas sector, is currently being debated in parliament.

According to the report, "a minimum of 60 percent of (the loan) is required to be paid to People's Republic of China (PRC) Contractors."

The remaining 40 percent could be spent on "local content sourcing or sources other than the People's Republic of China," it added.

Ghana joined the club of African oil-producing nations late last year, but President John Atta Mills is under pressure to ensure oil proceeds are not wasted like in many other producers on the continent.

With elections due next year, he will be keen to swiftly deliver tangible results in the West African nation.

The report said that Ghana and China are due to establish a commercial contract to oversee China's offtake of Ghana's oil as part of the loan repayments.

Ghana, which is also a major cocoa grower and gold miner, will also use other resources to repay the debt, the document said.

According to the report, Ghana will have a grace period of up to five years on the loans, one of which has a 10 year tenure while the other has a 15 year tenure.

Upfront fees are 0.25 percent and commitment fees are 1 percent per year for both tranches, it added.

Ghana has said it will use Chinese loans to finance infrastructure projects and transform its economy through gas- and oil-driven industrialisation. (Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler)