ACCRA, Aug 26 Ghana's parliament on Friday
approved a $3 billion Chinese loan and the country's finance
minister said the west African nation was in talks with China's
Exim bank for loans worth another $6 billion, which are part of
a broader Chinese package.
The money is part of a total $13 billion in agreements
signed in September 2010 between Ghana and the China Development
Bank and China Exim Bank aimed at developing infrastructure
projects, including in the oil and gas sector.
Doe Adzaho, deputy speaker of Ghana's parliament, said the
bill was approved by acclamation, so no vote was needed.
"We have started the negotiations (on the $6 billion loan)
and it's going well," finance minister Kwabena Duffuor said,
adding that the details will be put before parliament after work
is completed on the current $3 billion facility.
Duffuor said the loans are among the biggest so far
contracted by Ghana, but are comparatively cheaper than floating
a Eurobond.
A parliament report seen by Reuters on Wednesday said Ghana
will repay the $3 billion loan at an interest rate of six-month
Libor plus 2.95 percent. It will also pay an upfront fee of 0.25
percent and commitment fees of 1 percent per year.
Ghana, the world's second largest cocoa grower, became the
continent's newest oil producer when it started pumping oil from
its Jubilee field in December last year.
Ghana has said it plans to use the money to finance
infrastructure projects and transform its economy through gas-
and oil-driven industrialisation.
(Reporting by Kwasi Spodo; Writing Bate Felix; Editing by David
Lewis, John Stonestreet, Ruth Pitchford)