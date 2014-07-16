(Adds quote and details)
ACCRA, July 16 Ghana will not draw the remaining
$1.5 billion tranche of a $3 billion loan agreed with China in
2011 due to disagreements over the terms of the deal, Ghana's
finance minister said on Wednesday.
The loan, split into two equal tranches and approved by
Ghana's parliament in 2011, was intended to finance
infrastructure projects including development of the oil and gas
sector.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper said tranche B, which includes
funding for the construction of a gas processing plant, would be
fully disbursed.
"The proposal is to ... then cancel the tranche A which has
not been disbursed because of the difficulties and challenges
that we have had in coming to an understanding with CDB (China
Development Bank)," Terkper said, without giving details.
The cancellation of the loan comes as Ghana is struggling to
restore stability to its economy, hit by rising inflation and a
widening budget deficit.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Andrew Roche)