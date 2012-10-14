ACCRA Oct 14 Police in Ghana are investigating
the death of a 16-year-old Chinese boy killed during a crackdown
by security forces on illegal gold mining, the deputy foreign
minister said on Sunday.
Security forces arrested 100 Chinese nationals during the
round-up in the gold-rich Ashanti region near Ghana's second
largest city, Kumasi, on Friday, a Chinese diplomat said.
"We have received reports about the death of a 16-year-old
boy of Chinese nationality. It is regrettable, and the
government has ordered an investigation into the incident,"
Chris Kpodo said, adding that he had met with China's ambassador
about the incident.
"We will also be granting the ambassador a diplomatic access
to visit the detainees and speak with them," he added.
The Chinese diplomat at the embassy in the capital Accra
said the boy, known as Chen, was shot dead while trying to flee.
"It is very difficult to determine how it happened so we are
eager to get a full report from the Ghanaian authorities," the
diplomat said.
Ghana is Africa's second biggest producer of gold after
South Africa, producing over 1.6 million ounces of the precious
metal in the first half of this year.
As gold prices have hit record levels in recent years, the
sector has been increasingly plagued by illegal diggers,
however, including a rising number of undocumented Chinese
immigrants.
Around 30 Chinese miners were deported from Ghana last
month, officials said.
(Reporting Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Joe Bavier)