ACCRA Aug 22 Cholera has killed at least 67
people in Ghana since June and infected more than 5,000 others
in an outbreak that highlights the health and sanitation
challenges facing one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said the outbreak was centred
on impoverished communities in urban areas in the south that
lack adequate toilets, though there were also a few cases in
rural parts of the north of the West African state.
Some 54 people have died in or near the capital Accra, and
around 300 people are now being infected daily with the highly
contagious disease, putting pressure on local health facilities,
said Linda Van-Otoo, GHS director for Greater Accra.
"It is not only a health issue, there is a big element of
environmental sanitation," she said, adding that local
authorities were attempting to tackle the root causes of the
disease as well as treat the influx of patients.
Ghana is politically stable but is facing an array of fiscal
problems, even though it has sustained economic growth of 8
percent for five years on the back of its exports of gold, cocoa
and oil, making it one of Africa's brightest economies.
President John Mahama's government prides itself on its
progress towards meeting United Nations goals for poverty
reduction but many people still face a chronic lack of
infrastructure and basic services.
Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal illness caused by a bacteria
that can cause rapid dehydration and death. Its victims are
frequently infected through the ingestion of water and food
contaminated by human faeces.
Ghana has recorded no cases of the Ebola virus that since
March has killed more than 1,400 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone
and Liberia as well as around five people in Nigeria.
