ACCRA, July 10 Ghana's minor mid-cocoa output for the 2012 season is expected to fall 60 percent to 42,000 tonnes, compared with about 107,000 tonnes harvested in the previous seasons, three sources close to industry regulator Cocobod said on Tuesday.

"We are not expecting a bumper light crop - our target is, plus or minus, 42,000 tonnes," one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity because Cocobod regard output data as market sensitive information.

Ghana runs a two-cycle cocoa year comprising the major harvest from October to May, which is mainly exported and the July to September light crop which is discounted to local processors.

The 11-week season opens on Friday and the producer price remains unchanged at 205 cedis ($105.6) per bag of 64 kilograms gross or 3,280 cedis for a tonne, Cocobod said last Friday.

Another source said the fall in output was due to disappointing weather this year. "The trees did not get all that they needed to grow well - it's kind of stunted," the source said, also requesting not to be named.

Prolonged dry weather and heavy rains that followed, coupled with pest attacks, have curbed cocoa output this season in most of Africa's West coast countries, including in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world two top producers.

The International Cocoa Organisation has forecast Ivorian output at 1.35 million tonnes for the 2011/12 season, down compared with last season's record 1.5 million tonnes harvest, mainly due to poor weather.

Ghana, the world's second largest cocoa grower after the Ivory Coast, produced a record over one million tonnes of cocoa last year, bolstered mainly by good weather, improved farming techniques and some smuggling from neighbouring Ivory Coast.

Ghana is targeting buying at least one million tonnes of beans yearly from the 2012/13 season.

