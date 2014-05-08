ACCRA May 8 A service helicopter carrying workers to an oil rig off the coast of Ghana operated by Russia's Lukoil crashed into the ocean on Thursday, killing at least three people, a military spokesman said.

Four people were rescued and another was missing, military spokesman Mbawine Attintande said.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the incident occurred after the helicopter took off from the western port of Takoradi on its way to the Jack Ryag oil rig near the giant Jubilee field.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge and Robin Pomeroy)