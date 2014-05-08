(Adds no immediate comment from Lukoil, details)
ACCRA May 8 A service helicopter carrying
workers to an oil rig off the coast of Ghana operated by
Russia's Lukoil crashed into the ocean on Thursday,
killing at least three people, a military spokesman said.
Four people were rescued and another was missing, military
spokesman Mbawine Attintande said. Lukoil did not immediately
respond to an emailed request for comment.
The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the incident
occurred after the helicopter, operated by Ghana's Volta River
Aviation, took off from the western port of Takoradi on its way
to the Jack Ryag oil rig near the giant Jubilee field.
The Air Force sent a helicopter at 2:38 p.m. (1438 GMT) to
conduct a search after contact with the flight was lost, the
GCAA added.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge and Robin
Pomeroy)