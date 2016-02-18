ACCRA Feb 18 At least 53 people died in Ghana when a bus hit a truck head-on some 420 km (260 miles) north of the capital Accra overnight, eyewitnesses and police said on Thursday, in the country's worst road crash in years.

The Metro Mass Transit coach was heading to the northern town of Tamale from the second largest city of Kumasi when it collided with a cargo truck loaded with boxes of tomatoes, regional police chief Maxwell Atingane told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)