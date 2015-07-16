By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, July 16 Ghana's cedi rose three
percent on Thursday, a day after the central bank announced
policy measures to boost forex inflows, including allowing
foreign investors to buy its two-year domestic bonds.
The bank of Ghana on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest
rate unchanged at 22 percent, citing improvement in inflation
outlook as the local currency consolidated a reversal after
months of decline.
It also plans to continue dollar sales to the interbank
market, governor Henry Kofi Wampah said, signalling a relentless
support for the cedi, which rallied significantly in July after
slumping 25 percent in the first six months.
Ghana, which exports, cocoa, gold and oil is implementing a
three-year aid deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
to tackle the economy, dogged by deficits, high public debt and
inflation.
The cedi stood at 3.3000 against the dollar by 1645 GMT on
Thursday, six percent lower than at the start of the year, from
Wednesday's 3.400 close, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Wampah said the country expected to receive at least $4
billion by December in loans and donor support, in addition to
export receipts.
Analysts say the central bank's new measures and expected
inflows could further strengthen the currency.
"The big takeaway is the BoG's (Bank of Ghana) willingness to
allow foreign participation in Ghana's 2-yr note...the hope is
that this will improve forex inflows," said Standard Chartered
Bank economist Razia Khan.
Currency analyst Joseph Amponsah projected that the cedi
could wipe off all its losses this year by close of next week on
the "positive" signals from the central bank.
The cedi's appreciation will also be seen as evidence of the
impact of Ghana's program with the IMF, others say.
"Holding the monetary policy rate unchanged and strengthening
liquidity management should also help to support the cedi...but
maintaining exchange rate stability is based on lower government
spending," said Ecobank said in a research note.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing Bate Felix and Daniel Flynn)