ACCRA, April 29 Ghana's cedi currency
weakened to an-all time low against the dollar on Monday as
demand for the greenback by local firms heavily outstripped
supply, traders said, worsening the country's inflation outlook.
The local unit dropped to 1.9750 versus the dollar by 1430
GMT after closing last Friday's trading session at 1.9700.
Last week Ghana's central bank said the decline was seasonal
due to firms buying dollars to pay shareholders and that it
would intervene when it deemed necessary. No one from the
central bank was available for comment on Monday.
Ghanaian policy-makers have sought to defend the value of
the cedi in part to reign in consumer inflation, which broke
over 10 percent in February for the first time since June 2010.
Interbank traders said on Monday the surge in greenback
demand was due to some offshore investors mobilising dollars
ahead of a bond auction slated for June.
"In addition, we havent seen any robust intervention by the
central bank in recent times," said one, referring to dollar
sales by the Bank of Ghana.
The local unit plunged nearly 18 percent in the first half
last year on excessive greenback demand by local firms importing
goods to drive the growing economy.
The central bank reacted with a string of banking reserve
restrictions and bond sales to shore up the currency which ended
the year down 15 percent.
According to data provided by Stanbic Bank Ghana, the cedi
has slipped 3.4 percent against the dollar so far this year
compared to 11 percent at the same stage last year.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis)