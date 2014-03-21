ACCRA, March 21 Ghana has cancelled plans to
issue a 5-year domestic bond worth 300 million cedis ($114
million) this month, the central bank said on Friday, in a move
analysts said was to avoid a further spike in already high
yields.
Central bank treasury head Yaw Abalo told Reuters the
planned auction, open to offshore investors, had been called off
but he did not provide a reason.
The central bank in January announced plans to issue a
series of short- and medium-term papers as part of the
government's debt restructuring. They included a 5-year bond
slated for this month and another 7-year bond auction in May.
