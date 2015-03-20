BRIEF-Cott Corp redeems some notes
* Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021
ACCRA, March 20 Ghana has taken steps needed to address revenue shortfalls and consolidate debt, both critical measures in addressing the West African country's fiscal challenges, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday.
In reaction to Moody's Ghana downgrade on Thursday, Terkper said the economy has strong medium term prospects and the government will ensure these are not derailed by fiscal shocks such as the recent low oil prices. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by James Macharia)
* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, co, units, other subsidiary borrowers party entered into amendment 1 to amended and restated credit agreement
April 5 Legislation addressing public pension problems in the two biggest cities in Texas are on track for a House vote this month, a key state lawmaker said on Wednesday.