ACCRA, April 7 Blood tests have shown that a 12-year-old girl in Ghana who died of viral fever with bleeding did not have Ebola, Health Minister Sherry Ayittey said on Monday.

"The report from the Noguchi Memorial Institute says categorically that the samples of the blood they analysed is negative ID Ebola virus and also negative of any common viral fever," Ayittey told a news conference.

The girl was the first suspected case in Ghana of Ebola, which has killed more than 90 people in Guinea and Liberia. Another suspected case has been reported in Mali. Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres has warned of an unprecedented epidemic in an impoverished region with weak health services. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier/Jeremy Gaunt)