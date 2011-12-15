ACCRA Dec 15 Pan-African bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, said on Thursday that it had acquired 100 percent of Ghana's The Trust Bank in a deal involving the swapping of Trust Bank shares for Ecobank Ghana shares.

Ecobank said in a statement that the deal, which will create Ghana's leading bank by assets, was approved following the receipt of all necessary shareholder, legal and regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix)