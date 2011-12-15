UPDATE 1-U.S. govt has itself to blame for dollar strength - Bundesbank
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
ACCRA Dec 15 Pan-African bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, said on Thursday that it had acquired 100 percent of Ghana's The Trust Bank in a deal involving the swapping of Trust Bank shares for Ecobank Ghana shares.
Ecobank said in a statement that the deal, which will create Ghana's leading bank by assets, was approved following the receipt of all necessary shareholder, legal and regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix)
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Construction activity in Chile fell 4.1 percent in December, its worst performance in more than seven years, an industry body said on Tuesday, underlining Chile's difficulties with jump-starting its sluggish economy.