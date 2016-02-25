(Adds quotes, opposition comments)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA Feb 25 Ghana's government will not repeat
mistakes made during the last election and will maintain strict
fiscal discipline ahead of the 2016 vote, President John Mahama
told parliament in an annual State of the Nation address on
Thursday.
Mahama, who will run for a second four-year term against
main opposition candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in presidential
elections scheduled for November, said he would ensure a
peaceful and transparent vote.
He said the economy had begun showing positive signs, setting
the stage for transformation, and listed numerous social
infrastructure projects completed during his presidency.
"Change is happening, Ghana is being transformed and we are
impacting people's lives," he said in the 3-1/2 hour speech,
which was often interrupted by jeers from the opposition bench.
After years of crippling blackouts that have hurt businesses
and angered voters, power generation is likely to be another
electoral battleground.
Mahama said the power crisis was almost over, and that the
government had added generation capacity more quickly in the
past year than at any time in Ghana's history.
Ghana must still act quickly to match demand growth and
ensure sustainable power supply, the president said.
The main opposition party described Mahama's speech as "mere
propaganda", saying he had not addressed the core economic
issues facing Ghanaians, such as unemployment.
"The president pushed the economy to the background,"
minority leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu told reporters shortly
after the speech.
"Agriculture is in the doldrums, there is massive youth
unemployment and yet all we heard was about infrastructure."
During the previous election in 2012, hikes in civil service
wages caused the deficit to mushroom, triggering a fiscal crisis
that the government is still working to overcome with the aid of
an International Monetary Fund programme.
That crisis, coupled with a fall in global commodity prices,
has sharply slowed growth in Ghana, whose economy -- based on
exports of gold, cocoa and oil -- was for years was considered
one of Africa's most promising.
Some economists are warning the government not to overspend
in a bid to win victory.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Catherine Evans)