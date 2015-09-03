ACCRA, Sept 3 Revenues and grants received by Ghana's government in the first half of this year were 5.4 percent above target, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Thursday.

The cash fiscal deficit over the same period stood at 2.3 percent of GDP against a target of 3.4 percent, he said. Ghana is following an International Monetary Fund aid programme to restore fiscal stability and kickstart growth.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Louise Ireland)