(Adds sovereign bond price fall, IMF meeting)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA Feb 1 Ghana's new government has
inherited a budget deficit of around 10 percent of economic
output, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Reuters on
Wednesday, double the 2016 target set by the previous
government.
A deficit higher than the target would reduce the amount
President Nana Akufo-Addo's government can spend on programmes
to create jobs and reduce poverty.
The issue is politically sensitive because Ghana is more
than half way through a three-year, $918 million International
Monetary Fund programme aimed at stabilising the economy after
the deficit ballooned during the previous election year, 2012.
The IMF and the government of former President John Mahama
said repeatedly during 2016 that budgetary targets would be
respected, although before the December election ministers said
the deficit might reach 7 percent of gross domestic product.
"I suspect that it (the budget deficit) is certainly closer
to a double-digit deficit. This is what we are confronting,"
Ofori-Atta said. The overrun was due to "unchecked overspending"
and decreased revenue, he said.
Ghana's economy boomed for years on its exports of oil, gold
and cocoa. But it has been hit by falling commodity prices, and
last year a technical fault halted production at its flagship
Jubilee oil field, operated by British company Tullow.
At the same time, the government opened a series of
big-ticket infrastructure projects as part of its election
campaign.
The new government also inherited debt from state-owned
enterprises and government ministries of at least 7 billion
cedis ($1.6 billion), Ofori-Atta said.
Ghana will aim for double-digit economic growth, he said,
but not this year.
Indications that the deficit and debt are higher than
expected appeared to have ruffled markets, pushing sovereign
dollar bonds down as much as two cents in price on Wednesday.
The major commodity exporter's 2023 issue
fell 1.3 cent, the 2026 bond 1.6 cent and the
2030 bond 2.1 cents, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The government is expected to present its first budget in
March and Ofori-Atta said it would outline measures to cut
waste, widen revenue sources and reduce levies.
Ghana will open talks with IMF officials in Accra on
Thursday following proposals by the new government to
renegotiate the country's aid programme, to gain room to spend
on its agenda.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Larry King)