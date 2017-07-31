FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 hours ago
Ghana lowers 2017 budget deficit to 6.3 pct of GDP
July 31, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 14 hours ago

Ghana lowers 2017 budget deficit to 6.3 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 31 (Reuters) - Ghana has lowered its 2017 budget deficit to 6.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 6.5 percent as the West African nation presses on with its fiscal consolidation, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday.

Ghana, a major commodity exporter, is under a $918 million aid programme with the International Monetary Fund to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by large deficits and high public debt. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Gareth Jones)

