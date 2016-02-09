(Adds quote, detail)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA Feb 9 Ghana may have to revise its 2016
budget after the collapse in oil prices, Finance Minister Seth
Terkper told a news conference on Tuesday, giving no specific
figures.
Oil is one of Ghana's major exports, along with cocoa and
gold, and it produces about 100,000 barrels a day. Prices have
tumbled in the past 18 months to below $30 a barrel from as high
as $115, and Terkper said the government had based the budget on
a projected average figure of $53 per barrel for Brent crude
. Brent oil traded at $33.53 a barrel on Monday.
Ghana had one of Africa's strongest economies until the fall
in commodity prices hit revenue and the country is also facing a
fiscal crisis that it is trying to solve with the help of a
three-year International Monetary Fund aid programme.
Ghana is targeting 5.4 percent gross domestic product growth
in 2016, up from 4.1 percent last year, and will aim to reduce
inflation to 10 percent from 17.7 percent in 2015, Terkper said.
Provisional figures showed the fiscal deficit at 7.0 percent
at the end of 2015, lower than an initial target of 7.3 percent,
he told journalists at the news conference.
"We can see that the (fiscal) consolidation is bearing fruit
and it's important when we see the deficit going down."
President John Mahama faces a tight re-election battle in
November in which economic performance will be a big issue.
Terkper said the government will resist pressure to raise wages
or overspend as has happened ahead of previous votes.
"We are doing a turnaround but we shouldn't be complacent
because there are still some risks, particularly in an election
year," he said.
Terkper said he is optimistic about mid-term growth
prospects, forecasting non-oil GDP growth of 8.5 percent by 2018
and overall GDP growth at 9.3 percent that year as new oil and
gas comes onstream.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Louise
Ireland)