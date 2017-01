ACCRA Oct 24 Ghana is revising its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2017 to 7.0-7.4 percent from a previous forecast of above 8 percent, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Monday.

Government spending remains within targets set by the International Monetary Fund under a three-year programme to stabilize the economy, despite an approaching Dec. 7 presidential election, Terkper told reporters. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Catherine Evans)