ACCRA May 22 Ghana's annual producer price inflation fell to 10.2 percent year-on-year in April from 10.7 percent in March, the West African country's national statistics office said on Wednesday.

Producer price inflation is an advance indicator of consumer price inflation, which the government wants in the single digits. CPI in April rose to its highest level since June 2010, 10.6 percent, on the back of depreciation in the cedi currency.