ACCRA Dec 8 Ghana's electoral commission spokeman said the agency would start releasing results on Thursday from a presidential and parliamentary vote held the day before and it called for calm.

Eric Dzakpasu was reacting to comments from the main opposition New Patriotic Party urging the commission to issue results quickly and saying delays would create suspicion it was trying to overturn them. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Tim Cocks and Louise Ireland)