* Electoral commission says incumbent won in first round
* Opposition says electoral workers tampered with results
* Ghana cited as model democracy in Africa's "coup belt"
* Stakes increased by rising oil output
By Kwasi Kpodo and Richard Valdmanis
ACCRA, Dec 9 Ghana's electoral authorities said
on Sunday incumbent leader John Dramani Mahama won a new term as
president in the West African state in an election the
opposition claimed was marred by tampering.
Mahama, who replaced former president John Atta Mills after
his death in July, took 50.7 percent of the ballots cast - just
enough to avoid a run-off with his chief rival Nana Akufo-Addo.
"Based on the results, I declare President John Dramani
Mahama president elect," Ghana Electoral Commission President
Kwadwo Afari-Gyan told a news conference in the capital Accra.
In a brief speech at his residence following the results, an
exhausted-looking Mahama said his win was a "victory for all
Ghanaians", and urged the leaders of rival parties to "respect
the voice of the people".
Supporters of Mahama drove through the streets of the
sprawling seaside capital playing loud music, shouting, and
honking their horns after the results.
The election is seen as a test of whether Ghana can maintain
more than 30 years of stability and progress in a region better
known for coups, civil wars and corruption.
A cliff-hanger election in 2008, in which Akufo-Addo lost by
less than 1 percent, pushed the country to the brink of chaos,
with disputes over results driving hundreds of people into the
streets with clubs and machetes.
This year's election was fraught with delays after hundreds
of newly-introduced electronic fingerprint readers - used to
identify voters - failed on Friday and forced some polling
stations to reopen on Saturday to clear the backlog.
Security forces used teargas to disperse hundreds of
supporters of the Akufo-Addo's New Patriotic Party protesting in
front of the electoral commission building shortly before the
results were declared.
NPP Chairman Obetsebi-Lamptey said earlier in the day that
he had evidence of electoral workers conspiring to rig tallies
and added the party asked the electoral commission for an audit
before full results are released.
Mahama has vowed to use rising oil revenues in Ghana, which
started oil production in late 2010, to jumpstart development,
create jobs, and combat poverty.
Akufo-Addo, a British-trained lawyer, had criticised the
ruling party for failing to root out government graft and
promised to provide free primary and secondary school education.
But in a country where campaign messages rarely influence
voting choices, many believe most of Ghana's 14 million voters
cast their ballots based on ethnic, social or regional ties.
Ghanaians are also electing a parliament, in which Mahama's
party has enjoyed a slim majority. Results were not yet
available for those races.
An oil-driven economic boom has brought more wealth to the
country, but also fears that it could suffer the graft and
turmoil that often plagues energy-rich developing nations.
TROUBLED POLLS
An NPP official was not immediately available to comment on
the results, but observers said an official dispute was likely,
raising fears of street unrest in the normally tranquil nation.
Ghana television stations aired long infomercials on Sunday,
between election updates, showing clips of wars that have
erupted in neighbouring countries interspersed with testimonials
from Ghanaians about the importance of maintaining peace.
"This election has been hard, but we must remember Ghanaians
are one and we must love each other and remain peaceful," said
Wellington Dadzie, 69, a former soldier who lives on the
outskirts of the capital Accra, before the results.
Ghanaian authorities deployed some 41,000 police and
soldiers to secure the election process.
Ghana has had five peaceful and constitutional transfers of
power since its last coup in 1981. Its residents like to say
"Ghana in peace, not in pieces".
Neighbouring Ivory Coast tipped into civil war last year
after a disputed 2010 poll and regional neighbours Mali and
Guinea-Bissau have both suffered coups this year.
Oil production in Ghana - which is also a big cocoa and gold
producer - started two years ago and oil field operator Tullow
Oil says it expects to boost output further in 2013.
"These elections are important not just to Ghana but for the
growing number of states and actors seeking to benefit from
increasing confidence in Africa," said Alex Vines, Africa
Research Director at Chatham House.