* Legal experts say Supreme Court outcome too close to call
* Several believe it could overturn December poll results
* Investors calm so far despite political uncertainty
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
ACCRA, May 29 Ghana's Supreme Court must decide
in the coming months whether or not to overturn December
elections that handed the presidency to John Mahama, in a rare
case of African judicial vigour that has transfixed the country.
Proceedings in a packed courtroom, where opposition leader
Nana Akufo-Addo is challenging the outcome of the 2012 poll, are
broadcast live on the radio and blare from cars and buses as the
population of 25 million tunes in for the latest developments.
Legal experts say the verdict, expected some time between
late June and August, is too close to call, and several believe
there is a genuine chance the court could invalidate the victory
of Mahama's ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).
"If it is proven beyond doubt this election was rigged and
that the president is not supposed to be the president, the
court will overturn it," said Kofi Bentil, vice-president at the
Imani Center for Policy and Education in Ghana's capital Accra.
A senior banker who declined to be named said a verdict in
favour of the ruling party looked likely, however, as the
opposition had failed to make its argument effectively.
If the vote was nullified, it would set a precedent on a
continent where losing political parties frequently go to court
to contest elections but rarely get the kind of exhaustive legal
review the Supreme Court in Ghana is delivering.
The opposition National Patriotic Party (NPP) claims the
ruling NDC tampered with results to boost Mahama's share of the
vote to 50.7 percent, handing him a first-round victory.
Akufo-Addo won 47.7 percent.
GHANA GOING STRONG
The case comes as Ghana's $39 billion economy is powering
ahead, growing 8 percent last year, after oil production began
at Tullow's Jubilee field in 2010. It is Africa's number
two gold miner and the world's second-largest cocoa producer.
Many investors, lured to the West African nation by a
reputation for stable democracy in a region prone to coups,
appear sanguine about uncertainties ahead, and see the court's
ruling as less important than how the losing side reacts.
The prospect of violence is largely discounted, and the case
has done little to dampen confidence in the Ghana stock exchange
, which has jumped 55.6 percent this year.
"If those parties accept the ruling of the Supreme Court, we
think it will rather strengthen the confidence of investors in
our market, both local and foreign, with some kind of democratic
dividend," said Daniel Tetteh, executive director at Databank.
If the court rules for the opposition, it could declare the
election invalid and order a runoff vote. Some legal experts say
it could even anoint Akufo-Addo winner, while others argue it
does not have the power to do so.
That element of doubt is bothering some.
"We are all uncertain about the outcome of the judgment,"
said Accra businessman Clifford Bannerman-Lawson who runs a car
rental company.
PINK POLLING SHEETS DISPUTED
Ghana's detailed legal review stands in stark contrast with
Kenya's post-election challenge in March, when a court validated
President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory after two weeks of hearings,
and could be held up as an example to other African nations.
"When the court in Ghana rules ... it will invariably have a
ripple effect on other African elections," said Christopher
Fomunyoh, senior associate for Africa at the National Democratic
Institute for International Affairs in Washington.
Both sides say they will accept the court's judgment.
"Kenya is no example for us," Nana Ato Dadzie, a member of
the NDC's legal team, said pointedly.
International electoral observers gave the December election
a clean bill of health despite technical glitches with voting
machines that forced voting to be extended into a second day.
At the heart of the legal case, however, lies a battle over
pink sheets containing data from polling stations.
Opposition lawyers say 11,138 sheets from the total of more
than 26,000 should be invalidated because of irregularities.
Those sheets represent 4 million votes which could swing the
election in favour of Akufo-Addo, opposition lawyers say.
They point to evidence including duplicate sheets,
over-voting at some polling stations and a failure by officials
to sign some sheets correctly which could suggest fraud.
"We are praying that John Mahama is removed and Akufo-Addo
is installed based on the numbers. But we would not be surprised
if the court decides that there has to be a run-off," NPP
spokesman Nana Akomea said in an interview.
NDC lawyers say that minor errors by local officials do not
amount to an attempt to subvert the vote and that the electoral
law should be applied to protect the rights of the voter.
"Even if there were (errors), they were administrative
errors which cannot form the basis under which the Supreme Court
should overturn the election," Abraham Amaliba, a member of the
NDC's legal team, told Reuters.
Ghana has held four peaceful elections since 2000, with both
main parties calmly relinquishing power. December's poll was the
first in Africa using biometric data for voter registration.