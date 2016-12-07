ACCRA Dec 7 Long queues formed at voting stations in Ghana on Wednesday as President John Mahama ran for a second and final term against a backdrop of an economy that has slowed sharply since he took power.

There have been few opinion polls but most political analysts say the vote could be close, with a strong challenge from opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo, a former foreign minister. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)