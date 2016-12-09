ACCRA Dec 9 Ghana's main opposition leader is heading to victory in a presidential election with an absolute majority over President John Mahama, private Joy FM and Citi FM radio stations said on Friday.

The two respected news stations based their projections on results from Wednesday's election announced at the constituency level. The electoral commission is set to begin releasing results on Friday. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Kim Coghill)