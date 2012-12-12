* Election proved strength of Ghana's democracy, president
says
* Country will seek better terms from resource companies
* Government will negotiate changes, won't force them
* Will seek to ease political tensions with opposition
By Kwasi Kpodo and Richard Valdmanis
ACCRA, Dec 11 Ghana's President John Dramani
Mahama said on Tuesday he will press foreign energy and mining
firms for more revenue during his new term, won in elections he
said proved the strength of democracy in the West African state.
He said the cocoa, oil and gold-exporting country would
respect existing contracts, but would seek to convince companies
to agree changes to boost the state take from taxes and
royalties.
"There is a lot of work to do in the next four years to
consolidate Ghana's transition into a middle-income country, and
that's where I will focus," he told Reuters in an interview.
"We're partners in this and we abide by all international
agreements we've signed," he said.
Mahama - who served as vice president to John Atta Mills and
replaced Mills after his death in July - narrowly beat his
opposition rival Nana Akufo-Addo in Dec. 7 polls plagued by
technical problems and marred by an opposition allegation the
results were rigged.
But observers praised the vote as free and fair, and lauded
Ghanaians for remaining peaceful - burnishing the country's
record as an island of stability in a region known for coups and
civil wars.
Mahama said the election made Ghana an "example for the rest
for the continent" - in stark contrast to crisis-stricken
regional neighbours like Mali and Ivory Coast.
"I don't think Ghana can get into the kind of fratricidal
conflict that we've seen elsewhere," he said sitting in the
shade of a mango tree in the yard of his sprawling villa in a
posh neighbourhood of the capital Accra.
"Because of the stability of our politics and security, and
also because of the stable macroeconomic environment, I think
that (Ghana) is attractive to investors," he said.
Ghana was Africa's fastest growing economy in 2011, its
first full year of oil production from the offshore Jubilee
field operated by British-based firm Tullow Oil, earning
it a reputation as a 'growth gem'.
BRIGHTER PROSPECTS, TOUGHER TERMS
Mahama said he would seek to leverage the country's appeal
to wrest better terms from resource companies.
"With regards to the oil, our main problem is with income
taxes," he said, pointing out that Tullow's contract allowed it
to avoid income tax payments until it has recovered the costs of
bringing a field into production.
"We could use that revenue, so if we had a way of getting
some payments on income taxes, on account even, that is
something we would want to look at," he said.
Tullow missed a plateau target of 120,000 barrels per day by
a wide margin in 2012, but aims to reach that target in 2013
aided by a $1.2 billion extension to Jubilee, according to
state-run Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.
Mahama said he also expects new oil fields to come on line
by late 2014 or early 2015, further brightening the outlook for
production in one of Africa's newest oil exporters.
Tullow submitted a development plan for its Tweneboa,
Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) project in November after positive
drilling results, but has yet to release the timing of bringing
it online.
Mahama said Ghana was reviewing a contract with Chinese firm
Sinopec to build a $700 million processing plant for natural gas
after widespread criticism of the project's cost. The plant is
meant to come online next year.
"I have asked for a technical audit to be done and we need
to see the results," he said.
Ghana is in the midst of discussions with gold-mining
companies to improve terms. Mahama said the state was seeking to
loosen up so-called 'stability agreements' held by some firms
that lock in royalty and tax rates.
Ghana this year raised royalties on gold to five percent
from three percent, a change that did not apply to miners like
AngloGold Ashanti and Newmont protected by stability agreements.
"There has been a committee working with them to see how we
can refine those stability agreements so that Ghana can also
benefit and get its proper share," he said.
Ghana floated the idea of a windfall profits tax on gold
miners earlier this year, but the effort has stalled under
pressure from the industry.
OLIVE BRANCH
Mahama's victory has been tainted by an opposition complaint
of result rigging. Top rival Akufo-Addo said on Tuesday his
party would bring their complaint to the Supreme Court.
Mahama said he would seek to ease tensions by ensuring his
policies benefit all Ghanaians by improving infrastructure along
with access to electricity, education and jobs.
"One of my core focuses is to ensure Ghanaians, no matter
their political or ethnic affiliation, have equal access to any
economic opportunity that this country has to offer."
"What brings the kind of surprise you saw in Mali is the
problem of exclusion. I love Ghana," he said.
Mahama has said he aims to raise average income in the
country to $2,300 per year, double the level in 2009.
Mahama, a 54-year-old historian with a background in
communications, received congratulations from African leaders,
the United States and the European Union for his win. He will be
sworn in January.
"I think that overall Ghana has been the winner, Ghanaians
are the heroes of this election," he said.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Joe Bavier and
Michael Roddy)