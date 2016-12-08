ACCRA Dec 8 Ghana's main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) said on Thursday its tabulation of results from an election showed it held a strong lead and called on President John Mahama to concede defeat.

Mahama's campaign said the NPP's comments on Wednesday's election were "treasonable" and an irresponsible act that could threaten peace in the West African country. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Louise Ireland)