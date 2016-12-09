ACCRA Dec 9 Ghana's main opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo won Wednesday's national election, defeating President John Mahama, electoral commissioner Charlotte Osei said on Friday.

"It is my duty and my privilege to declare Nana Akufo-Addo as the president elect of Ghana," she told a news conference in the capital. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by John Stonestreet)