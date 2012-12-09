ACCRA Dec 9 Ghana incumbent President John Dramani Mahama won a new term with 50.7 percent of ballots cast in the West African state's election, the head of the Electoral Commission announced on Sunday.

"Based on the results, I declare President John Dramani Mahama president elect," Kwadwo Afari-Gyan told a news conference in the capital Accra.

Mahama was up against main opposition challenger Nana Akufo-Addo, whose party said earlier on Sunday that it believed the election results were rigged.