ACCRA Dec 16 Ghana must remove "ghost workers"
from its public sector payroll before the European Union resumes
budget support suspended a year ago, the EU ambassador to the
West African country, William Hanna, said on Tuesday.
EU grants worth up to 200 million euros ($250.14 million)
could be crucial as Ghana seeks to recover from a fiscal crisis
that has slowed the rapid GDP growth the country enjoyed for
years due to its exports of gold, cocoa and oil.
Hanna said the EU suspended aid because of the country's
fiscal problems and any resumption depends on the outcome of
government talks with the International Monetary Fund on a
financial assistance programme and other factors. An IMF deal
could be concluded by February, sources close to the talks said.
But in August, the EU learned of a separate concern
involving fake government workers whose presence, along with
related problems, inflated the payroll, Hanna said.
"If we are paying for people in Ghana it has to be real
teachers, real nurses, not ghost workers," Hanna told Reuters.
The EU launched a probe to determine the scale of the
problem, Hanna said. He welcomed a government decision to
address the problem with an inter-ministerial committee.
"The government has to not just address it but deal with it,
identify the ghost workers, take sanctions against those who are
responsible, remove those names from the list, clean up the
database and stop these leakages," he told Reuters.
Ghana has a large civil service relative to its 25 million
population and its wage bill escalated sharply in the election
year of 2012 due in large part to a government effort to
harmonize public sector salaries.
The rise pushed the budget deficit to 12.1 percent,
prompting ratings agencies to downgrade Ghana. In other signs of
its macro economic problems, inflation rose to 17.0 percent in
November and the currency has fallen sharply since 2013.
The IMF representative in Ghana, Samir Jahjah, said the
government has worked since early 2014 to address payroll
irregularities. For its part, the government says it has
significantly reduced wages as a percentage of revenue.
"Once the remaining details of their medium-term reforms are
finalised and external financing assurances from bilateral
donors and international institutions are confirmed, a financial
arrangement to support Ghana's economic program would be
agreed," Jahjah told Reuters.
