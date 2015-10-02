ACCRA Oct 2 Ghana will "continue to consider" a Eurobond it was expected to launch following a roadshow in the United States and London, "subject to market conditions", the finance ministry said in a statement issued on Friday.

The Eurobond sale was intended to refinance debt in a country that is following an International Monetary Fund programme to stabilise its economy. Eurobonds issued by other commodity-exporting African countries have sold off sharply in recent weeks as metals prices have plunged. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Catherine Evans)