ACCRA May 23 Ghana's cabinet has approved a Eurobond issue of up to $1 billion which is tentatively scheduled for July, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Thursday.

"Based on anticipated market conditions and financing needs, a transaction size of up to $1 billion was recommended to, and approved by, cabinet," Terkper told reporters, adding that Citigroup and Barclays had been appointed lead managers on the deal.