UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
ACCRA May 23 Ghana's cabinet has approved a Eurobond issue of up to $1 billion which is tentatively scheduled for July, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Thursday.
"Based on anticipated market conditions and financing needs, a transaction size of up to $1 billion was recommended to, and approved by, cabinet," Terkper told reporters, adding that Citigroup and Barclays had been appointed lead managers on the deal.
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.