BRIEF-JR Holding will not sell Columbus Energy
* Said on Friday that its supervisory board resolved to buy 40,777,244 shares of Silva Capital Group SA
LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has hired Barclays and Citigroup to organize a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential Eurobond issue, one of the lead managers said.
The sovereign, rated B1/B/B+, will meet investors in London and Los Angeles on July 22, Germany and Boston on July 23, and New York on July 24.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond offering may follow, subject to market conditions, a statement from the lead managers said.
The sovereign has also announced its intention to conduct a liability management exercise on its outstanding 8.5% USD750m note maturing in October 2017. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
MADRID, March 6 Spanish house builder Neinor Homes said on Monday it intended to list up to 60 percent of its share capital on the Spanish stock exchange, using the proceeds to pay off debt and buy land.
* For year ended 31st december, 2016, group is expected to record a significant decrease in consolidated net profit