By Tosin Sulaiman
| JOHANNESBURG, July 25
JOHANNESBURG, July 25 Ghana sold a $750 million
Eurobond on Thursday in its second foray into international bond
markets, but paid a premium to compensate investors wary about
its burgeoning fiscal and current account deficits.
The West African cocoa and gold producer, which discovered
oil in 2007, issued the 10-year bond at a yield of 8 percent,
sources told Reuters.
The order book was around $2 billion, just over two and a
half times the issue size, the sources said.
With an economy set to grow by 8 percent this year and a
record of political stability, Ghana is well liked by foreign
investors, who are also active participants in its domestic bond
market. The country followed on the heels of African peers
Zambia, Nigeria and Rwanda who have also tapped international
investor appetite for high yield in the past year.
Ghana's debut $750 million 10-year bond
launched in 2007, was four times oversubscribed and was issued
at a yield of 8.5 percent.
The yield on the new bond, at a premium to the 2017
instrument which is trading at around 6 percent, suggests
investors were unwilling to overlook Ghana's worsening fiscal
situation.
Ghana is struggling to contain a budget deficit that surged
to 11.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, from 4
percent in 2011, according to a prospectus for the Eurobond,
partly as a result of steep public wage increases.
"This suggests that Ghana offered a decent premium to
compensate investors for the risks associated with the country's
fiscal and macroeconomic imbalances," said Samir Gadio, emerging
markets strategist at Standard Bank.
President John Dramani Mahama's government, which took
office early this year, has said it aims to reduce the deficit
to 9 percent of GDP in 2013.
But analysts say the deficit appears to have become
structural and could widen again as spending increases ahead of
elections in 2016.
"You now face an economy where the strategy in order to fund
the deficit is to borrow and that's not sustainable in the long
run," said Gadio.
By not issuing earlier in the year before a selloff in
emerging market assets, Ghana also missed a "massive"
opportunity as it could have paid around 5 percent, said one
investor. The yield on the 2017 bond traded as low as 4.24
percent in April.
"What alarmed us as investors is the fact that the timing
was bad," said the investor, who declined to be named. "Based on
our analysis, the opportunity cost loss is at least $100 million
on a net present value basis. That's four district hospitals if
you want it in social terms."
Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa producer and
Africa's biggest gold producer after South Africa, is rated B by
Standard and Poor's and B+ by Fitch, which revised the country's
outlook to negative from stable in February.
Besides the budget deficit, its current account shortfall
has also expanded, to $4.92 billion or 12.3 per cent of GDP,
from $2.15 billion in 2007.
Public debt increased to 49.4 percent of GDP in 2012, from
40.8 percent in 2011, higher than peers such as Nigeria which
has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 18.6 percent.
The government plans to use the bond's proceeds for capital
expenditure and refinancing public debt to reduce the cost of
borrowing.