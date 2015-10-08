* Ghana delayed initial Eurobond plans over yield

* Emerging markets have seen higher bond yields

* Govt faces pressure over economy ahead of election

By Matthew Mpoke Bigg

ACCRA, Oct 8 Ghana paid more than it wanted for its latest Eurobond, accepting a coupon rate of 10.75 percent for $1 billion because it had few alternatives to finance the rolling over of other loans, investors and economists said on Thursday.

In the short term, the launch will boost the cedi currency and relieve pressure on a 1.5 billion cedi ($390 million) 3-year domestic infrastructure bond that matures this month but it will also will narrow the government's financial options.

"This yield is really high. It's going to have some significant pressure on repayment commitments," said Sampson Akligoh, managing director of Ghana-based Investcorp investment bank.

Wednesday's Eurobond was issued at a difficult time for a country that for years was one of Africa's fastest-growing economies but which has seen growth slow sharply since 2013 due to falling prices for exports of gold, cocoa and oil.

President John Mahama faces a stiff challenge from opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo in an election due in a year, especially since he needs to keep a lid on spending under an IMF rescue package meant to stabilise the economy.

Investors said the government initially did not want to pay more than 9.5 percent on a $1.5 billion Eurobond but was forced to go higher because of concerns about the Chinese economy and a possible U.S. rate rise, factors that have hit emerging markets.

Eurobonds issued by other African commodity exporters have sold off sharply recently as commodity prices have fallen. Angola last month cancelled its plans for a $1.5 billion Eurobond..

"Failure to issue would have raised some concerns about how Ghana was going to balance its books this year," said Carmen Altenkirch, a director in Fitch Ratings sovereign group.

"Extremely high funding costs and a cut in the issue's size highlights just how difficult it can get for fiscally-troubled emerging markets to raise dollars at the moment," she added.

Finance Minister Seth Terkper defended the issue and said a World Bank bond guarantee of $400 million had enabled Ghana to borrow "on reasonable terms in a rather difficult market."

He also pointed to the October maturity of the infrastructure bond as a measure of the tough choices the government faced.

"Would I be better off refinancing those (infrastructure) bonds at nearly 30 percent and increase domestic interest rates, or hedge and borrow at around 10 percent and extend their repayment over 15 years?" he asked in a radio interview.

The Bank of Ghana raised its main policy rate to a decade-high 25 percent in September, underpinning high local lending rates in the country.

The opposition New Patriotic Party said the government had been backed into a corner through its own mismanagement and was simply delaying the day of reckoning.

"The government has let the fundamentals go bad and they can't wait any more," opposition finance spokesman Mark Assibey-Yeboah said. "They would rather incur the debt, win the (2016) election and later on try to sort this out." ($1 = 3.8392 cedis) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Toby Chopra)