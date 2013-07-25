* Yield at premium to existing Eurobond
* Govt plays down domestic fiscal situation over premium
* Ghana's Eurobond follows other African peers
By Tosin Sulaiman and Kwasi Kpodo
JOHANNESBURG/ACCRA, July 25 Ghana sold a $750
million 10-year Eurobond on Thursday in its second foray into
international bond markets but paid a premium to investors wary
of its fiscal and current account deficits.
The West African producer of cocoa, gold and oil issued the
bond at a yield of 8 percent. The order book was $2.2 billion,
around three times the issue size, Finance Minister Seth Terkper
told Reuters.
It also bought back $250 million of its outstanding 10-year
issue due in 2017, Terkper said.
Ghana is one of Africa's brightest economic prospects due to
its rapid growth rate and stable democracy and has also
attracted foreign investors to its domestic bond market.
The economy is set to grow by 8 percent this year.
The Eurobond yield stands at a premium to the 2017
instrument, currently trading at around 6 percent, suggesting
investors were unwilling to overlook the fiscal picture.
Ghana is trying to contain a budget deficit that surged to
11.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, up from 4
percent in 2011, partly as a result of public wage increases.
"This (yield) suggests that Ghana offered a decent premium
to compensate investors for the risks associated with the
country's fiscal and macroeconomic imbalances," said Samir
Gadio, emerging markets strategist at Standard Bank.
President John Mahama's government, which won elections
December, says it aims to reduce the deficit to 9 percent of GDP
in 2013 in a country that is the world's second largest producer
of cocoa and Africa's biggest gold producer after South Africa.
Terkper and central bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah played
down any impact of the macroeconomic picture on the bond yield
and said external factors accounted for any premium.
"We cannot say the coupon rate we paid was based on Ghana's
risks. It's primarily about the unfavourable general conditions
globally," Wampah told Reuters, adding the coupon was 7.875
percent.
The country could have paid around 5 percent had it issued
the Eurobond before a selloff in emerging market assets that
followed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
earlier this year, according to one investor. The yield on the
2017 bond traded as low as 4.24 percent in April.
"What alarmed us as investors is the fact that the timing
was bad," said the investor, who declined to be named. "Based on
our analysis, the opportunity cost loss is at least $100 million
on a net present value basis. That's four district hospitals if
you want it in social terms."
AFRICAN PEERS
Ghana's main opposition party is challenging the election
result in a long-running Supreme Court case and blamed the
government for the bond premium.
"We need to get our fiscal house back in order. We have to
reduce the deficit and get our debt under control," said Mark
Assibey-Yeboah, finance spokesman for the New Patriotic Party.
Ghana's Eurobond issue followed on the heels of African
peers Zambia, Nigeria and Rwanda who have also tapped investor
appetite for high-yielding assets in the past year.
Its debut $750 million 10-year bond launched
in 2007, was four times oversubscribed and was issued at a yield
of 8.5 percent.
Ghana is rated B by Standard and Poor's, B1 by Moodys and B+
by Fitch, which revised the country's outlook to negative from
stable after the government announced a surge in its deficit.
"The fiscal situation and the external account are major
sources of concern for us and the deficit management. We don't
see a turnaround happening this year and it's not clear how it
will be achieved," Edward Al-Hussainy of Moody's ratings agency
told Reuters.
Besides the budget deficit, Ghana's current account
shortfall has also expanded, to $4.92 billion or 12.3 percent of
GDP, from $2.15 billion in 2007.
Public debt increased to 49.4 percent of GDP in 2012, from
40.8 percent in 2011, higher than peers such as Nigeria which
has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 18.6 percent.
The government plans to use the bond's proceeds for capital
expenditure and refinancing public debt to reduce the cost of
borrowing.