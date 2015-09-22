Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has appointed banks to organise roadshows ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond offer, according to leads.
The B3/B-/B rated sovereign has appointed Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered to organise a series of investor meetings in Europe and the US running from September 23 to September 30.
Representatives from Ghana will be in London on September 23-24, take conference calls on September 25, be in the US West Coast on September 28, Boston on September 29 and New York on September 30.
A 144A/Reg S US dollar bond transaction is expected to follow some time in 2015, subject to markets.
The International Development Association, a member of the World Bank Group, has approved the use of an IDA guarantee of up to US$400m to support Ghana's external debt financing. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.