ACCRA May 30 Ghana named Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Plc as transaction advisers for its 2014 Eurobond of up to $1.5 billion, the finance ministry said on Friday.

"Although the transaction team is expected to start work immediately on the preparatory activities, government will continue to monitor the market for a suitable execution window," said the statement by deputy finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)