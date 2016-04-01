ACCRA, April 1 Finance officials from Ghana will
meet investors in London and New York next week ahead of the
likely launch of a new Eurobond, Finance Minister Seth Terkper
said on Friday.
Terkper said the government plans to use the meetings to
showcase the turnaround of the economy and its medium-term
potential. The meetings will also be used to assess market
conditions ahead of a bond launch, he told Reuters.
Ghana, which exports cocoa, gold and oil, is currently under
a three-year deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to
repair the economy, dogged by a high budget deficit, public debt
and inflation consistently above government targets.
The central bank's governor recently resigned after
struggling to manage the West African economy, once considered a
star in the region.
But Terkper said he expected more favourable market
conditions this year based on improvements in the Ghanaian
economy, especially the potentials of the energy sector.
"I am hoping to get a good yield, based on facts and based
on what I am presenting to the markets," he told Reuters, adding
that the size of the bond has yet to be decided.
The country issued a 15-year $1 billion Eurobond in October
with a yield of 10.75 percent after having first targeted a $1.5
billion bond at 9.5 percent. It was the fourth sale since its
2007 debut.
Parliament in December approved the government's plans to
issue a fifth Eurobond of up to $1 billion to refinance debt and
support its 2016 budget.
The 275-member House endorsed the plan by a majority
decision, although the opposition had attempted to block the
proposal, arguing that market conditions were unsuitable.
Terkper said he would consider other options of financing
including commercial loans but did not give details.
The economy has become a critical political issue ahead of
elections in November. Some have feared that the government's
tight fiscal control could slip amid spending for the polls but
Terkper insisted the government was committed to the programme.
"The only challenge is that markets are still volatile - we
are watching the external factors, especially crude oil prices,"
he said, adding that the government was monitoring keenly and
would react appropriately.
He said the government is poised to sustain efforts to
attract private investments into the power generation and
particularly the oil and gas sector.
"We have an opportunity with petrochemicals and we have to
take advantage of it," he said.
Ghana is expected to deliver the first oil from its new
Tweneboah-Enyenra-Ntomme field by August, according to lead
operator Tullow Oil.
Oil from the Offshore Cape Three Point project is also
expected to start production next year.
(Editing by Makini Brice and Hugh Lawson)