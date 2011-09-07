* Oil firm has hired advisors, preparing prospectus
* Regulator says commodity exchange seen operational by Sept
2012
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Sept 7 Kosmos Energy , which
plans to list in Ghana to raise some $50 million for development
in the West African country, is on track to join the bourse by
the end of the year, Ghana's capital markets regulator said on
Wednesday.
Kosmos, backed by private equity firms Blackstone Group
and Warburg Pincus , has a 23.49 percent stake in
the Jubilee offshore oilfield, operated by Tullow Oil
and holding as much as 2 billion barrels of light crude.
Kosmos first announced its plan to list on the Ghana Stock
Exchange in June, the same month Tullow started selling its
shares to the Ghanaian public. Tullow shares started
trading on the bourse in July.
"We have just listed Tullow Oil and we are working on
listing Kosmos. Kosmos will come on before the end of the year,"
Adu Anane-Antwi, Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana
director general told Reuters after signing a cooperation
agreement with Kenya's capital markets regulator.
"Investment advisors and the sponsoring brokers have been
speaking to us. They are preparing their prospectus. Once we get
the prospectus, in a matter of six weeks we will have approved
it," he said.
Ghana's stock exchange has encouraged international firms
operating in Ghana to list to increase local participation in
their activities and boost liquidity on the bourse, the lack of
which has been a major investor complaint.
Earlier this year Ghana's trade minister said the country
planned to set up a commodity exchange -- initially to mainly
target agricultural produce -- by the end of 2012.
Anane-Antwi said officials from the Ministry of Trade,
Finance Ministry and SEC and private sector among others were
working on the finer details on how the exchange would run.
"If all the plans have been put into place, we are hoping by
September next year, we should have a commodities exchange
operating," Anane-Antwi said.
In addition to its crude oil, Ghana is the world's
second-largest cocoa grower after Ivory Coast, Africa's No. 2
gold producer and it also mines bauxite, manganese and diamonds.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Clarke and Mike
Nesbit)