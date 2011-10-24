ACCRA Oct 24 Dairy-maker Fan Milk reported net profit for the nine months to September 2011 up 2.6 percent to 12.695 million cedis ($7.8 million) from 12.367 million cedis for the same period a year ago.

Revenue during the quarter rose 6.3 percent to 76.231 million cedis up from 71.708 million cedis.

Earnings per share is up to 0.11 cedis from 0.10 cedis.

$1 = 1.63 cedis (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; editing by Mark John)