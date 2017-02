(Corrects 2010 figure to 19.370 million cedis from 9.370 million)

ACCRA Jan 25 Ghana's Fan Milk on Wednesday reported yearly net profit for the twelve months to December 2011 down 2.7 percent to 18.851 million cedis ($11.1 million), from 19.370 million cedis in 2010.

The dairy-maker said revenue for the year was up 5.3 percent to 109.280 million cedis from 103.775 million cedis for the corresponding period in 2010. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by David Lewis)