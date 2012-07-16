INTERVIEW-India needs 1.5 mln T of sugar imports in 2017 -trade group
* Opening sugar stocks for 2017/2018 season seen low at 3.2 mln T
July 16 Ghana dairy products-maker Fan Milk Ltd said on Monday that its net profit for the first six months to June increased nearly 31 percent to 13.057 million cedis ($6.67 mln), up from 9.971 million cedis for the same period in 2011.
Revenue for the half year was up 40.6 percent to 73.318 million cedis, compared with 52.134 million cedis in 2011, it said. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by David Lewis)
* Opening sugar stocks for 2017/2018 season seen low at 3.2 mln T
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.