July 16 Ghana dairy products-maker Fan Milk Ltd said on Monday that its net profit for the first six months to June increased nearly 31 percent to 13.057 million cedis ($6.67 mln), up from 9.971 million cedis for the same period in 2011.

Revenue for the half year was up 40.6 percent to 73.318 million cedis, compared with 52.134 million cedis in 2011, it said. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by David Lewis)