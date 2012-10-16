ACCRA Oct 16 Ghana dairy products-maker Fan Milk said on Tuesday that its net profit for the first nine months to September rose 62 percent to 20.577 million cedis ($10.91 million), up from 12.695 million cedis for the same period in 2011.

Revenue for the period rose nearly 48 percent to 112.470 million cedis, compared with 76.231 million cedis in 2011, it said. Earnings per share rose to 0.18 cedis from 0.11 cedis.

($1 = 1.8850 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix)