* Nomination aims at "steady and cool headedness" in fiscal
control
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA Jan 11 Ghana's newly elected president
named Seth Terkper as finance minister on Friday to replace
Kwabena Duffuor, under whom he served as deputy for four years,
a presidency statement said.
Government officials said the move signaled continuity in
Ghana's recent tight fiscal policies in a year the West African
state is expected to see a jump in oil revenues.
"There is need for that calmness to continue with the
current fiscal management programme, with greater focus on
tighter expenditure controls," Vice President Kwesi
Amissah-Arthur told Reuters.
Terkper, a 55-year-old accountant by training, served as
co-ordinator in the introduction of the Value-Added Tax in Ghana
before joining the Fiscal Affairs Department of the
International Monetary Fund in 1999.
In 2011, he authored a VAT Handbook published by Thomson
Reuters.
Ghana is expected to receive increased revenue this year as
production from its offshore Jubilee oil field reaches a plateau
of 120,000 barrels-per-day this year, from between 60,000 and
90,000 in 2012.
Energy Minister Joe Oteng-Adjei, under whose watch Ghana
began oil production in 2010, has been moved to the ministry of
Environment and Technology. No replacement has been named yet.
President John Dramani Mahama, who was sworn into office on
Jan. 7 after narrowly winning December's presidential election,
also nominated former Trade minister Hannah Tetteh as Foreign
Minister, according to the statement.
The appointees will have to be approved by parliament.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis)