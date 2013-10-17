ACCRA Oct 17 Ghana's Finance Minister said on Thursday the decision by Fitch to downgrade the country's sovereign rating from B-plus to B was unfair but he recognised that the economy would miss an 8 percent growth forecast for this year.

"(Fitch's decision) is not fair because it does not acknowledge the very serious fiscal consolidation efforts that we announced in the budget and which we are implementing," Finance Minister Seth Terkper told Reuters by telephone.

Ghana's gross domestic product will grow at 7.5 percent in 2013, Terkper said, a revision down from the 8 percent forecast in the February budget.